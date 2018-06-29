

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that it plans to spin off Alcon, its eye care division, into a separately-traded standalone company. It also announced that it will initiate a share buyback of up to $5 billion to be executed by the end of 2019.



Completion of the transaction is subject to general market conditions, tax rulings and opinions, final Board of Directors endorsement and shareholder approval at the 2019 AGM in line with Swiss corporate law.



Novartis also announced that it will initiate a share buyback of up to $5 billion to be executed by the end of 2019. The action is planned to be largely funded through the proceeds of the divestment to GSK of the consumer health joint venture stake, net of the AveXis acquisition payments.



Joerg Reinhardt, Chairman of Novartis, said, 'Our strategic review examined all options for Alcon ranging from retention, sale, IPO to spinoff. The review concluded that a spinoff would be in the best interests of Novartis shareholders and the Board of Directors intends to seek shareholder approval for a spinoff at the 2019 AGM.'



When Novartis acquired Alcon in 2011, the business included surgical, vision care and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. In January 2016, Novartis began the process of creating two businesses with the transfer of Alcon's ophthalmic pharmaceuticals to the Novartis Innovative Medicines Division.



The ophthalmology pharmaceuticals business will continue to develop as part of Novartis, with 2017 sales of USD 4.6 billion and the potential blockbuster medicine RTH258 (brolucizumab) in development for neovascular AMD and diabetic macular edema.



The Alcon Division is now fully focused on surgical and vision care, and continues to be the global leader in eye care devices.



Mike Ball, CEO of Alcon, will become Chairman-designate of Alcon, effective July 1, 2018, reporting to Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis.Mr. Ball will focus on preparing Alcon for the intended spin. In addition, he will start the process of recruiting a Board of Directors (BoD) for Alcon and meeting Novartis shareholders, and other potential investors, in preparation for a potential spinoff.?If Alcon becomes an independent company, Mr. Ball would become Chairman of the Alcon BoD.In order to focus fully on the Alcon separation, Mr. Ball will step down from the Executive Committee of Novartis (ECN) on July 1, 2018.



David Endicott, Chief Operating Officer of Alcon since July 2016, will be promoted to CEO of Alcon, also effective July 1, 2018.In light of the potential spinoff, Mr. Endicott will not become a member of the ECN. He will also report to Vas Narasimhan until the potential spinoff. Over the coming weeks, Mr. Ball will hand over operational management responsibilities to Mr. Endicott.



If the Alcon spinoff is completed, it would create a new Switzerland-based company with global scale and reach comprising more than 20,000 employees, with around US$7 billion in 2017 sales. Fort Worth will continue to be a key location for Alcon.



Required information and consultation of affected employees and employee representatives is planned for the second half of 2018. In the event that all approvals are secured, the planned spinoff is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019. The transaction is expected to be tax neutral to Novartis, subject to the receipt of favorable opinions and rulings.



While a dividend policy for Alcon has not yet been set, Novartis intends to continue paying a strong and growing dividend in Swiss francs, building on the CHF2.80 per share paid in March 2018. The proposed distribution ratio will be disclosed in due course.



In addition to being incorporated in Switzerland, the intention would be to list shares of Alcon on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX