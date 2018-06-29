

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's unemployment rate decreased in May to the lowest level in nearly twenty six years, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 2.2 percent in May from 2.5 percent in April.



Moreover, this was the lowest unemployment rate since July 1992, when it marked 2.1 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 1.51 million in May, down from 1.72 million in the previous month.



Meanwhile, another data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that consumer price inflation for Tokyo rose to 0.6 percent in June from 0.4 percent in May.



Excluding fresh food and energy, inflation climbed to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent.



