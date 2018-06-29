

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced Friday that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has recommended approval of Cablivi (caplacizumab) in Europe for the treatment of adults experiencing an episode of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura or aTTP.



Cablivi, developed by Ablynx, a Sanofi Company, is the first therapeutic to receive positive CHMP opinion for treating aTTP, a rare blood-clotting disorder.



Cablivi is Ablynx's first Nanobody-based medicine to receive a positive CHMP opinion. Caplacizumab is a bivalent anti-vWF Nanobody that received Orphan Drug Designation in Europe and the United States in 2009.



The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and a final decision on the Marketing Authorisation Application for Cablivi in the European Union is expected in the coming months.



If approved, Cablivi will be made available to patients through Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi's specialty care business, and will be part of the unit's new rare blood disorders franchise that will launch in 2019 and which will also include Bioverativ's treatments for Hemophilia A and B.



