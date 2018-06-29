

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts grew unexpectedly in May, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism revealed Friday.



Housing starts advanced 1.3 percent annually, faster than the 0.3 percent increase seen in April. Housing starts were forecast to drop 5.7 percent in May.



Annualized housing starts increased to 0.996 million from 0.992 million in the previous month.



Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors plunged 18.7 percent year-on-year in May, in contrast to April's 4 percent increase.



