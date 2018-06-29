Startup Giants Plc - Final Results for the Year Ended 31 January 2018

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company")

Results for the Year Ended 31stJanuary 2018

Introduction

Startup Giants is pleased to present its audited financial statements for the year ended 31st January 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with the conventions of IFRS. The loss for the year was £(71,753) (2016-17, £(47,517)), net assets were £771,082 (2016-17, £32,535) and the Company's net cash position stood at £686,202 (2016-17, £8,953).

Review

The year ended 31stJanuary 2018 witnessed the transition of Startup Giants from the private arena to become a quoted public interest company. 1stNovember 2017 saw Startup Giants' share capital being admitted to NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX Exchange"), with the end of the 2017 calendar year and the first month of 2018 allowing it to review its existing shortlist of potential investee companies and to make its first investment in GoShow Ltd. in January 2018.

In addition to raising over £800,000 of new equity investment capital, the Company spent much of financial 2017-18 before being admitted to NEX Exchange preparing and completing the successful application to join the market.

Alongside the application for admission to NEX Exchange, Startup Giants was also able to continue to engage further with the technology start-up community to source new deal flow and continued to mentor and support a shortlist of start-ups from previous accelerator rounds.

Current Trading and Post-Balance Sheet Developments

Trading during the first half of the current financial year to date has been in line with the Directors' expectations at the beginning of the period. Since 1stFebruary 2018, Startup Giants has continued to source new investment opportunities with the opening of a new spring accelerator round, with follow-on selection, interviews and short-listing.

Startup Giants has also developed a proprietary online platform that allows its shortlisted companies to create their business profiles and to invite their communities and networks to pre-register their interest to invest in their upcoming funding round(s). The platform is currently being tested in Beta with several short-listed start-ups and will be adapted and improved according to feedback received.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the momentum seen in 2017 for technology companies requiring investment at the seed stage has quickened, with demand for the Company's accelerator model that encompasses a delivery crew to support young start-ups with their technology and digital marketing strategies continuing unabated.

As it moves forwards with its next accelerator round, the Company will look to increase its portfolio of investee companies and to focus on key partnerships. Few competitors specialise in sourcing promising consumer start-ups at the pre-seed stage and the Directors believe Startup Giants is on track to build on the foundation it has already built by sourcing a number of new investments over the coming year from a large pool of available opportunities.

Being satisfied with the number of potential opportunities available to shortlist, Startup Giants will focus on its next stage of growth by increasing its portfolio by up to 25 investments and building the delivery mechanism to provide technology and marketing services to support investee companies. To achieve this goal, it is likely that in the Summer of 2018 Startup Giants will seek additional equity capital from new sources.

Startup Giants is one of the pioneers in the UK of start-up acceleration for companies that have a focus on consumer business models and it is well positioned to leverage its expertise, contacts, and know-how to build a framework for long-term growth.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company's AGM will be held at 11.00 a. m. BST on 26thJuly 2018. Notice of the AGM giving full details of the time, location and the resolutions to be laid before shareholders will be included with the Annual Report which will be posted to shareholders on 2ndJuly 2018.

Conclusion

I wish to thank my Board colleagues and the shareholders for their support and I look forward to reporting on future developments as and when this is appropriate.

Jeb Buckler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

London, 28thJune 2018

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Startup Giants PLC accept responsibility for its content. A copy of the Annual Report, from which the financial statements reproduced here (which are not the Company's statutory accounts) are extracted, will be uploaded onto the NEX Exchange website www.nexexchange.com immediately following posting to shareholders.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2018 Notes 2018

GBP 2017

GBP Administrative expenses (71,753) (47,517) Operating loss 2 (71,753) (47,517) Income tax expense - - Loss and total comprehensive income for the year 12 (71,753) (47,517)

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2018 Notes 2018

GBP 2017

GBP Non-current assets

Goodwill

5

36,667

41,667 Investments 6 40,000 - 76,667 41,667 Current assets

Trade and other receivables

7

54,440

- Cash and cash equivalents 686,202 8,953 740,642 8,953 Total assets 817,309 50,620 Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

9

46,227

18,085 Net current assets 694,415 (9,132) Total liabilities 46,227 18,085 Net assets 771,082 32,535 Equity

Called up share capital

10

140,510

100,000 Share premium account 11 769,790 - Retained earnings 12 (139,218) (67,465) Total equity 771,082 32,535

The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 28 June 2018 and are signed on its behalf by:

V Filmer-Sankey

Director

Company Registration No. 09690364

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2018

Share

capital Share premium account

Retained

earnings



Total Notes GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 29 January 2016 100,000 - (19,948) 80,052 Year ended 31 January 2017: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (47,517) (47,517) Balance at 31 January 2017 100,000 - (67,465) 32,535 Year ended 31 January 2018: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (71,753) (71,753) Issue of share capital 10 40,510 769,790 - 810,300 Balance at 31 January 2018 140,510 769,790 (139,218) 771,082