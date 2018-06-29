KBC Groep: KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification received by KBC Group NV

Press release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*
Brussels, 29 June 2018, 08 h CEST
Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV
(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)
Summary of the notification(s)
KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification dd. 27 June 2018, which states that FMR LLC has crossed the reporting threshold of 3% (voting rights) upwards.
Content of the notification(s)
The notification(s) contain(s) following information:
- Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notification(s) by: FMR LLC
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex 1
- Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 22 June 2018
- Threshold that is crossed: 3%
(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)
- Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 418 597 567
- Notified details: see annex 1
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file on www.kbc.com (see below).
- The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.
