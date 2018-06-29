sprite-preloader
Change in the Number of Shares and Votes in Karo Pharma

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 29 June 2018, the last trading day of the month, the aggregate number of shares and votes in Karo Pharma AB amounts to 164,332,782. The increase in the number of shares and votes is attributable to the recently completed rights issue of 54,777,594 shares. The rights issue was announced on 4 April 2018.

For further information please contact:
Peter Blom
CEO
+46 (0) 70-655-56-98
peter.blom@karopharma.se

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a Specialty Pharmaceutical company, which develops and markets products for pharmacies as well as directly to healthcare sector. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

This information is information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person's agency, at 08:00 CEST on 29 June 2018.

This press release is also available on www.karopharma.com and www.newsroom.cision.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-karo-pharma,c2549974

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/72/2549974/861961.pdf

Press release (PDF)


© 2018 PR Newswire