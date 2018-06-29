Capgemini recognized for its ability to take clients on innovative digital transformation journeys

Capgemini announced today that it has been named a leader in Digital Banking Services in the overall banking segment in NelsonHall's Evaluation Assessment Tool (NEAT) Report. Capgemini was recognized by NelsonHall for its overall ability to meet future client requirements as well as deliver immediate benefits to digital banking services organizations.

"This recognition is a realization of our vision on how best to deliver meaningful client results while enabling them to achieve their digital ambitions," said Anirban Bose, member of the Group Executive Board and Head of Capgemini's Financial Services Global Strategic Business Unit. "It is not enough to deliver superior information technology performance; the key is to make the IT system and strategy provide benefits that fit our clients' needs now and for the future as they digitally transform."

Capgemini's experience in implementing and running digital technologies across many geographies, along with its partnerships with multiple major digital banking product vendors, led to it being highly placed in the leaders' quadrant. Additionally, its extensive client base in Asia, where many new digital technologies are being adopted, creates a fertile base for developing expertise in emerging technologies.

"Capgemini's position as a leader in Digital Banking Services is driven by its experience in implementing and operating digital technologies successfully across many markets," said Andy Efstathiou, Banking Operations and Transformation Research Director at NelsonHall. "Capgemini focuses on customization for individual clients delivered by a small team which draws on large pools of skills and knowledge."

NelsonHall's NEAT is a method by which strategic sourcing managers can evaluate service providers and is a part of NelsonHall's Speed to Source initiative. The NEAT tool assesses service providers against their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' to buy-side organizations and their 'ability to meet client future requirements,' which is a pragmatic evaluation of the service provider's ability to take clients on an innovation journey over the lifetime of their next contract.

