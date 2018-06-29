

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened marginally in June, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 43.7 in June from 43.8 in May. Meanwhile, the index was forecast to remain stable at 43.8.



The sub-index for livelihood fell to 41.9 in June from 42.1 in the previous month. Similarly, the component index for income growth decreased to 41.8 from 42.0.



The gauge measuring willingness to buy durable goods edged down to 42.9 from 43.0, while the employment index improved slightly to 48.3 from 48.2.



The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on June 15.



