Aspo Oyj: Aspo's ESL Shipping acquires Swedish shipping company AtoB@C and broadens its offering and customer base from raw material transports to industrial goods

Aspo's ESL Shipping acquires Swedish shipping company AtoB@C and broadens its offering and customer base from raw material transports to industrial goods



ESL Shipping Ltd, a shipping company fully owned by Aspo Group, is going to acquire all the outstanding shares of AtoB@C Shipping AB and AtoB@C Holding AB (AtoB@C) that offer shipping services. The enterprise value is EUR 30 million. The final purchase price will be mainly financed by Aspo's existing financing reserves, and approximately EUR 4.2 million will be covered by new shares issued by Aspo Plc. The transaction will require the competition authority's approval in Finland to be completed. It is estimated that the transaction will be completed in the third quarter of 2018. The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc will decide on the issue of new shares when the deal is completed based on the authorization given to it by the Shareholders' Meeting deviating from the shareholders' pre-emptive right. The number of new shares to be issued will be determined five business days before the closing of the transaction on the basis of 25 days' volume weighted average trading price of Aspo shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The shares have a restriction of two years on the right of disposal.



AtoB@C is engaged in the shipping business with 30 vessels in size of 4,000-5,000 tonnes. AtoB@C owns six dry cargo vessels in full, and it has a share of 49% of two vessels. The other 22 vessels are time-chartered. In 2017, AtoB@C posted net sales of EUR 79.3 million and an operating profit of EUR 3.2 million. The cargo AtoB@C carries mainly consists of raw materials and products of the forest industry, products of the steel industry, fertilizers, recyclable materials, biofuels and minerals. The head office of AtoB@C is in Ystad.



With the transaction, the net sales of ESL Shipping will increase from EUR 80 million to approximately EUR 160 million using the figures from 2017. In addition, the cargo volume carried will increase from approximately 11-12 million tonnes to approximately 16-17 million tonnes.



The transaction will further reinforce the position of ESL Shipping in the category for smaller vessels, and its business will strengthen considerably with new customers and new product flows. If the transaction is completed, ESL Shipping will have a total of 50 vessels including new ships with a deadweight capacity of 468,000 tonnes compared to the previous 331,000 tonnes. The company owns 19 vessels in full, it has a minority share in two vessels, one vessel is leased and 28 vessels are time-chartered.



"Aspo's strategy is to develop leading companies in its field. The acquisition will shift ESL Shipping to a new size class and put it in a good position to improve operational efficiency and overall profitability of the shipping company," says Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ESL Shipping.



The current ESL Shipping and AtoB@C are both strongly present in the whole Northern European region. The expanded ESL Shipping will be an even more balanced and more diversified shipping company in terms of risks. With the acquisition, ESL Shipping will have even more opportunities to develop environmentally-friendly and effective transport solutions to meet customers' future needs.



"Together we form a strong Nordic shipping company that is customer-driven. It has strong shoulders to build future success determinedly," says Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping.



The main owner of AtoB@C, ship-owner Anders Nilsson says: "I am very delighted to have found the best possible home for my shipping company. This is a good starting point."



The deal is expected to improve Aspo's earnings per share already during the present financial period. Targeted annual synergies amount to at least EUR 2 million, and it is estimated that they will be met in full starting from 2020.



When the transaction is completed, ESL Shipping will present its new structure and targets in more detail as part of Aspo Group.





ASPO PLC



Aki Ojanen

CEO



For further information, please contact:



Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ESL Shipping,

+358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com



Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping,

+358 50 351 7791, mikki.koskinen@eslshipping.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.fi (http://www.aspo.fi/)





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.



ESL Shipping is a dry bulk sea transport company. The main clients of the company are energy producers and steel and chemical industries. ESL Shipping secures raw material transportation for the industry and energy production around the year, even under difficult weather conditions. The shipping company also offers special services related to loading and unloading large ocean liners at sea.







