

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA.L) reported that the Australian Commonwealth Government has selected the company as the preferred tenderer to deliver its nine ship Future Frigate programme for the Royal Australian Navy. The overall announced programme is expected to be in the region of AUD$35 billion for the design, build and support of the ships. Production of the first ship is expected to start in early 2020s in South Australia.



BAE Systems said the company and the Government of the State of Qatar signed a contract in December 2017 for the supply of 24 Typhoon aircraft to the Qatar Emiri Air Force along with a bespoke support and training package. Financing discussions are in progress and, when successfully concluded, it is anticipated first payment would be received in the third quarter of 2018. BAE Systems also announced that an amendment has been made to the contract to include the supply of nine Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer aircraft to the Qatar Emiri Air Force, along with an initial support package. Delivery of the first Hawk aircraft is expected in 2021.



