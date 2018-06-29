sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,262 Euro		+0,124
+1,74 %
WKN: 866131 ISIN: GB0002634946 Ticker-Symbol: BSP 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,336
7,396
10:05
7,338
7,382
10:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC7,262+1,74 %