

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Outsourcing and support services provider Serco Group Plc. (SRP.L) announced Friday that it expects first-half revenue of around 1.35 billion pounds and underlying trading profit of between 35 million pounds and 40 million pounds.



For the comparable period, restated for IFRS15, revenue was 1.51 billion pounds and underlying trading profit was 34.0 million pounds.



At constant currency, revenue is anticipated to have reduced by approximately 6%, and UTP to have increased by around 20%.



As expected, the revenue reduction is driven largely by contracts that ended in 2017, whereas the profit increase is driven by transformation savings.



Further ahead, for the full year, the company expects revenue of 2.7 billion pounds to 2.8 billion pounds and underlying trading profit of around 80 million pounds, compared to 2.95 billion pounds and 69.3 million pounds, respectively.



The company previously expected full-year underlying trading profit to grow to around 80 million pounds, on revenues of 2.8 billion to 2.9 billion pounds,



Order intake has continued to be strong, driven in particular by progress on securing rebids and extensions. The company expects over 1.5 billion pounds of order intake in the first half.



Serco will publish the results for the first half of the financial year on August 2.



