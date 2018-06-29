At the request of Raketech Group Holding plc, C77421, Raketech Group Holding plc's shares will be traded on First North Premier as from June 29, 2018. The decision is conditional upon that the company can meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The company has 24,567,300 shares as per today's date. Short name: RAKE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 39,951,915 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: MT0001390104 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 156880 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: C77421 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5500 Media ----------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 52.