U.S. Oil & Gas plc - Operations update and lease acquisitions

U.S. Oil & Gas plc, the oil and gas exploration company with its main asset in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce that preparations for preliminary testing of the Eblana-3 well are underway. The rig, supplied by C&J well services, is onsite and operations are ongoing.

Recent log analysis delineated potential hydrocarbon pay in multiple intervals of which it was planned to perforate and flow test a selected number. Testing was expected to require induction of flow by sustained swabbing after perforation, given the typical characteristics of Nevada hydrocarbon reservoirs, however several mechanical problems in perforation equipment have significantly slowed progress and require significant change to the planned timetable.

The intention now is to use the remaining scheduled days to complete the planned perforation programme while the specialist personnel and equipment are on site. However, given constraints on rig and personnel availability, this will leave insufficient time for production test swabbing. The intention, therefore, is to pause operations and carry out the full testing programme after the rig has been rescheduled.

Shareholders will be informed of planned recommencement when the availability of rig and associated equipment has been confirmed.

The Eblana-3 appraisal well is located on Lease 87414 in Hot Creek Valley, Nevada. US Oil owns a 100% interest in the lease through its wholly-owned subsidiary Major Oil Intl. LLC.



Additional lease acreage

The Company is pleased to announce it has acquired additional lease acreage in Hot Creek Valley. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Major Oil International LLC, U.S. Oil has leased from the Nevada Bureau of Land Management eleven new lots, totaling 19,639 acres and contiguous with existing acreage. The applicable fees have been paid and receipted. The company's total acreage position in Hot Creek Valley is now 41,860 acres (approx. 169 sq. km.).

About U.S. Oil & Gas:

U.S. Oil & Gas plc is an oil and gas exploration company with a strategy to identify and acquire oil and gas assets in the early phase of the upstream life-cycle and mature them. The Company's

main asset is in Nye County, Nevada where it holds the entire share capital of US-based company, Major Oil International LLC ("Major Oil"). Major Oil has acquired rights to exploration and development acreage in Hot Creek Valley, Nye County, adjacent to the oil and gas rich Railroad Valley area of Nevada, both of which are part of the Sevier Thrust of central Nevada and western Utah, USA.