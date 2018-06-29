Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer AKASOL AG
ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9
WKN: A2JNWZ
Kuerzel/mnemonic: ASL
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (48,00/52,00)
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer AKASOL AG
ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9
WKN: A2JNWZ
Kuerzel/mnemonic: ASL
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (48,00/52,00)