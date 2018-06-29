Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:



Emittent/Issuer AKASOL AG

ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9

WKN: A2JNWZ

Kuerzel/mnemonic: ASL

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (48,00/52,00)