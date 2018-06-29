

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis Plc. (ELM.L) said that it has reached an agreement in principle in relation to the proposed acquisition of Mondo Minerals B.V., an integrated producer of industrial talc additives. The offer price values Mondo at an enterprise value of $600 million on a cash free, debt free basis.



Mondo employs approximately 230 full time employees at four manufacturing locations, with activity centred around four high grade talc mines and plants in Finland, and production facilities in the Netherlands. For the year end 31 December 2017, Mondo generated revenue of EUR 122 million, EBITDA of EUR 31 million and an EBITDA margin of 25%.



The Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Elementis' EBITDA margin. The Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first full year following completion of the Acquisition, excluding any benefit other than modest pre-tax cost synergies.



The Sale and Purchase Agreement or SPA contains certain termination rights for each of Elementis and the Seller in the event that the conditions are not satisfied. In the event that the general meeting to approve the Acquisition is not convened by the later of 20 September 2018; and (ii) 25 days from the execution of the SPA in accordance with the signing protocol, or the shareholder resolution to approve the Acquisition is not passed at the general meeting, then if the SPA is terminated a break fee of $18 million would be payable by Elementis to the Seller.



Elementis said its Board is confident in its ability to grow ordinary dividends and reduce leverage.



The Acquisition (together with transaction expenses), existing debt of the Group and Mondo (which are to be refinanced), and the funding of the enlarged Group going forwards, are all expected to be financed by a rights issue to raise approximately $280 million and new committed debt facilities of $775 million.



Completion of the Acquisition and the Rights Issue are expected by the end of the third quarter of 2018.



On 31 July 2018 Elementis will publish its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Ahead of this, the Board can confirm that Elementis' performance year to date has been solid and is confident of delivering continued progress in 2018, in line with previous expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX