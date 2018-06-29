NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, June 29, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will offer a call-center and taxi-dispatch cloud system that regional taxi operators can use jointly for streamlined operations leading to greater efficiency and reduced costs. To facilitate the initiative, DOCOMO's wholly owned subsidiary NTT DOCOMO Ventures has taken an equity stake in Denno Kotsu, Inc., the developer of a cloud-based unified-operations model for taxi companies. DOCOMO expects the service to help strengthen transportation options in regional areas of Japan, where senior citizens are increasing at a time when working populations are declining.The efficiency of regional taxi services has become an issue as municipalities look to provide transportation for people unable to drive cars, particularly the elderly, as well as ensure the continuing availability of multiple transportation options for the general public.Established in 2015, Denno Kotsu is a venture company based in Tokushima Prefecture that has developed a cloud-based call/dispatch system that regional taxi companies can use jointly for increased operational efficiency and cost reduction. The system collectively manages the vehicles of multiple taxi operators, enabling centralized operators to handle dispatches for multiple companies.During the rest of this year, DOCOMO will field test its new service in regional municipalities. Eventually it expects to develop a solution for use nationwide. The initiative is one of many examples of how DOCOMO is leveraging mobile and other technologies to support regional areas with innovative ICT-based solutions.Going forward, DOCOMO will continue working with Denno Kotsu and a wide range of other partners to solve pressing issues in society under its "Declaration Beyond" medium-term strategy to 2020.About NTT DOCOMO VenturesNTT DOCOMO Ventures, the NTT Group's corporate venture capital firm, aims to accelerate innovation for creation of new services, disruptive technologies and innovative processes serving as a primary channel for startup companies and venture communities on behalf of the NTT Group, Japan's leading ICT service provider. We proactively enhance cooperation with exceptional entrepreneurs on a worldwide scale by providing capital from our corporate venture funds and vast business development opportunities with the NTT Group companies. wwww.nttdocomo-v.com/en/About Denno Kotsu, Inc.Denno Kotsu is a venture company based in Tokushima Prefecture, Japan that uses IT to help small and midsize regional taxi companies improve their operational efficiency to deal with labor shortages. Established in 2015, Denno Kotsu offers a cloud-based taxi dispatch system and cloud-based taxi call-center service for streamlined dispatch operations. This system uses a cloud-based platform to collectively manage multiple taxi operators and provide drivers with navigation maps via vehicle-mounted tablets. The cost-saving, customized and efficient dispatch solution improves satisfaction for drivers and customers alike. Denno Kotsu is committed to meeting the transportation needs of regional communities by using technology to create next-generation regional transportation services.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.