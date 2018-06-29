

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation accelerated in June on energy and food product prices, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 2.1 percent in June from 2 percent in May. The rate came in line with expectations. Final data is due on July 12.



Likewise, EU harmonized inflation climbed to 2.4 percent in June, as expected, from 2.3 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index gained only 0.1 percent after rising 0.4 percent in May. The HICP also rose 0.1 percent following May's 0.5 percent increase.



Another report from Insee showed that producer prices in domestic market advanced 0.6 percent on month in May, in contrast to a 0.8 percent fall in April, due to the rise in prices of refined petroleum products.



Annually, producer prices advanced 2.9 percent in May.



Overall producer price inflation, in French and foreign markets, accelerated to 2.5 percent from 1.4 percent a month ago.



In a separate communique, the statistical office said household consumption increased 0.9 percent in May, reversing a revised 1.8 percent drop in April. Consumption of food and energy increased, while clothing and footwear sales declined strongly.



