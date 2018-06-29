

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices increased for the second straight month in May, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Import prices climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in May, well above the 0.6 percent rise in April.



The price growth in May was mainly influenced by a 27.2 percent higher energy imports compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, import prices rose 1.6 percent from April, when it gained by 0.6 percent.



Data also showed that export prices grew 1.3 percent annually and by 0.5 percent monthly in May.



