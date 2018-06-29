Harrow Beijing Y13 Graduates Secure Seats at World's Top Universities.

BEIJING, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23 graduates of the class of 2018 from Harrow Beijing, affiliated with the historic Harrow School London, have received 97 offers from 45 of the most prestigious universities in the world including the London School of Economics, Imperial College London, Fordham University and King's College.

"Congratulations to our Year 13 students, who will move on from Harrow Beijing to start a new chapter in their lives," Paul Rispin, Director of Sixth Form and Careers of Harrow Beijing. "We are incredibly proud of their achievements here at Harrow Beijing and are confident that the skills they have gained here will serve them well to thrive no matter where their paths lead them after university life and to become leaders who will make positive changes in the world."

Underscoring their diverse interests, the graduating students have received offers in numerous disciplines, including Science & Engineering, Social Science & Humanities, Economics and Art. The recognition they've received from the world's top universities reflects the success of Harrow Beijing's educational ethos of stimulating students' craving for knowledge and fostering "Leadership for a better world."

Through its rigorous curriculum, Harrow Beijing has helped them build up a leadership mindset with qualities such as being responsible, determined, creative, positive, kind, and cooperative - key attributes in helping Harrow students succeed and become impactful leaders for hundreds of years.

Students acquire these skills through a variety of school and community-building activities. These activities include Alenah's Home, where students play with infants and children at a local orphanage; Eco Warriors, where students plan and carry out projects to make the school greener and more sustainable; and Future Forests, a charity dedicated to preserving the environment by stopping desertification in Inner Mongolia.

By helping students make important choices that align with their interests and life goals, Harrow Beijing is weaving the students' talents and dreams into an ambitious but achievable plan for university study and beyond.

About Harrow Beijing

Harrow Beijing, founded in 2005, enjoys a strong link with Harrow School London and with the other Harrow International Schools in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Unifying the link is the educational expertise forged at Harrow School London over hundreds of years, and in the core mission -- Leadership for a better world.

