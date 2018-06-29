The Spanish renewable energy company will sell power to a local glass container producer for a year and a half. The electricity will be provided by its 45 MW solar park in southern Portugal, as well as by other wind power facilities.Acciona has announced that its unit Acciona Green Energy Developments has agreed to sell power to Portuguese glass container manufacturer Vidrala under a short-term PPA. The company said the PPA will span from Jul. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2019, and the electricity will be sold to Vidrala's manufacturing facility in the Leiria District, central Portugal. Acciona specified ...

