sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

70,58 Euro		-0,48
-0,68 %
WKN: 865629 ISIN: ES0125220311 Ticker-Symbol: AJ3 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCIONA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCIONA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,52
70,60
11:46
70,52
70,60
11:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCIONA SA
ACCIONA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCIONA SA70,58-0,68 %