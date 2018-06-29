Please be informed that Odico A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 2 July 2018. Name: Odico ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061031036 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ODICO ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 13,409,091 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 32 30 64 97 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0,05 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155529 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 2000 Industrials ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------------------ 2300 Construction & Materials ------------------------------ This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Kapital Partner ApS For further information, please contact Kapital Partner ApS on +45 31 33 02 15. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684439