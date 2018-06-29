Regulatory News:

TEM1657, a drug candidate developed by Plant Advanced Technologies PAT, shows significant clinical efficacy. Applied topically, it brings remarkable effects on psoriasis without side effects. PAT introduced these results during BIO international convention in Boston in June. This business convention provided an opportunity to meet some twenty interested pharmaceutical companies.

Since recently, new results reinforce the interest of the molecule, in particular:

Higher efficacy compared to the reference molecule by systemic administration which paves the way to oral administration, meeting even higher market expectations.

meeting even higher market expectations. The mechanism of action of TEM1657 uses the "Th17-dependant" pathway which is typical of widespreadinflammatory pathologies such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. These results suggest otherpotentialapplications for this drug candidate.

To carry out TEM1657 exclusive development, PAT created a subsidiary company named Temisis, which will be competing for the Prix Galien International 2018 in the MedStartUp division, the "Oscars" of Pharmaceutical innovation, in New York next October. This year, Temisis is currently completing preclinical tests on TEM1657 and will start clinical trials in the course of 2019.

About PAT

PAT is the pioneer in root optimization and exploration thanks to PAT's patented technology PAT plant milking. The plant biotechnology company specializes in identifying, optimizing and producing rare active compounds of plant origin designed for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and agrochemistry. PAT's exclusive know-how is worldwide patented (PAT plant milking et Target Binding).

PAT is listed on Euronext GrowthTM of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 Mnemonic code: ALPAT).

PAT Group gathers StratiCell (100%-affiliate), Couleurs de Plantes (51%-affiliate), PAT Zerbaz (99%-affiliate) and Temisis (100%-affiliate).

PAT is eligible to PEA (Equity Savings Plan) and PEA SME dispositions



