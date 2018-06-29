

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained at record low in June, reports said citing the Federal Labor Agency on Friday.



The jobless rate held steady at 5.2 percent in June, the lowest since German reunification in 1990. The rate also matched economists' expectations.



The number of people out of work decreased 15,000 in June compared to the expected decline of 8,000.



Data from Destatis showed that the jobless rate held steady at adjusted 3.4 percent in May. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent a month ago.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to adjusted 1.48 million from 1.49 million in April.



