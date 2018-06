LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, U.K. mortgage approvals for May and GDP data for first quarter are due. The final estimate is set to confirm 0.1 percent sequential growth.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 145.21 against the yen, 1.3052 against the franc, 0.8862 against the euro and 1.3119 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX