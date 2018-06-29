On June 28, 2018, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards, and futures in Autoliv Inc. (Autoliv) due to a share distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see Exchange Notices 76/18 and 88/18. The re-calculated basket contracts have been suspended for trading and exercise on June 29, 2018 until listing of Veoneer Inc (Veoneer) at NASDAQ. NASDAQ has admitted the company's shares in Veoneer to trading with effect from July 2, 2018. Trading in the Autoliv Veoneer Basket contracts will commence from 09:00 (CET), July 2, 2018. For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684462