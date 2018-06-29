Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Total Voting Rights

29 June 2018

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 29 June 2018 the issued share capital of the Company comprises of 177,188,416 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 177,188,416 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:



Canaccord Genuity Limited

Tel: 020 7523 8361



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01481 745001

