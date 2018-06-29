Syncona Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 29
Syncona Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 55514)
LEI: 213800X8MBI5VQITLW60
|FUND NAME
|SEDOL
|NAV as at
31st May 2018
|Total Return MTD
|Total Return from Inception (31 October 2012)
|Syncona Limited
|B8P59C0
|163.76p
|+1.40%
|+78.59 %
Date: 29thJune 2018
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Elaine Grisewood +353 (0)1542 2481