sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 4573 ISIN: GG00B8P59C08 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
29.06.2018 | 11:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Syncona Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

Syncona Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 29

Syncona Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 55514)

LEI: 213800X8MBI5VQITLW60

FUND NAMESEDOLNAV as at
31st May 2018		Total Return MTDTotal Return from Inception (31 October 2012)
Syncona LimitedB8P59C0163.76p+1.40%+78.59 %

Date: 29thJune 2018

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Elaine Grisewood +353 (0)1542 2481


© 2018 PR Newswire