Benjamin Sokolowski, currently head of Public Affairs and Government Relations for Opel/Vauxhall, has been appointed Head of Public Affairs Government Relations for Groupe PSA, effective 1st August 2018. He will report to Grégoire Olivier, General Secretary of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG).

He succeeds to Virginie de Chassey, who has decided to continue her carrier outside of the Group.

"Our international public affairs and government relations team under the leadership of Benjamin Sokolowski is a key contributor to PSA worldwide presence facing a moving economic and politic environment" said Grégoire Olivier, General Secretary for Groupe PSA.

