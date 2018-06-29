The Scandinavian/Asian App - Born in South Korea by a Swedish Founder - Dares to Change the World

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The former digital strategist for Samsung is back on Korean soil igniting the educational change. Today the launch of the token sale for the global "Security Token Offering" (STO), Edtokens, is taking place in Seoul, the blockchain capital of Asia.

The founder and CEO of AIAR, Rufus Lidman, has a history with South Korea. As an appreciated digital strategist for Samsung, Lidman spent time in Seoul, Singapore, UK, and Scandinavia among others. The first seed to the business idea of AIAR was born during his time in Korea. Although Lidman's idea of lifelong learning through mobile microlearning was very well received, it seemed a little ahead of his time since the necessary technology was still premature. Today, in Seoul Lidman is back for the global launch now when the tech has caught up.

I'm so excited to be back in Seoul where AIAR was once born. I didn't understand at the time how game-changing the Seoul idea was. Here I am and I'm really happy to be back and it almost feels surreal to actually launch our STO here in Seoul today, says Rufus Lidman , CEO and founder of AIAR.

AIAR is continuing the development of its' MVP (Minimum Viable Product) for the first 360-degree ecosystem of microlearning, supported by AI, blockchain and tokens for personalization, full credibility in certification, stimulating gamification and simple budgeting for lifelong learning.

Google's highest ranked futurist, Thomas Frey , has predicted that the largest internet company by 2030 will be a digital school, AIAR will be that company, says Kent Sanders , board member of AIAR and former senior advisor at Samsung Global

With the STO completed and lifted by a full stack deep-tech arsenal, AIAR plans to move on with an aggressive market attack this fall. The goal is to gather 10 million registered members, and consequently at once become one of the world's top three players within digital learning. This, to then aim for the first place as a company and as one of the three biggest tokens in the world.

The AIAR Digital Learning Ecosystem is democratizing education for the 2.5 billion people in need worldwide. By using new technology to innovate totally new processes, instead of repairing old ones, AIAR is providing the world's first mobile ecosystem for lifelong learning with 360° content scope.

