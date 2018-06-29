INSEAD iW50 Summit Reaffirms the School's Commitment to Gender Balance and Inclusion

iW50 Summit Live Stream - inse.ad/live

FONTAINEBLEAU, France, SINGAPORE and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, the business school for the world, today hosts the iW50 Summit at its Europe campus in Fontainebleau. The Summit is a culmination of its iW50 campaign -- a celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first INSEAD women MBA graduates.

Since September 2017, the iW50 campaign has raised awareness of gender imbalance and provided solution-oriented and academically sound actions to address the issue. Highlighting faculty and academic research, the 50 Years, 50 Women, 50 Ideas initiative shows big ideas that have emerged over 50 years of academic excellence. Students have been engaging through the Women in Business and Manbassador clubs, which expand the networks and resources women need to succeed and help men become champions for gender parity. The Limitless outreach campaign profiled leading alumnae to showcase strong female role models. INSEAD also published articles on the Knowledge platform to give leaders actionable solutions.

INSEAD is also actively pursuing gender balance. Female participation is rising across its degree programmes, women represent 33 percent of the INSEAD board and, for the first time, the Dean of Faculty is a female academic. The iW50 Summit builds on this foundation to further empower women moving forward.

Ilian Mihov, Dean of INSEAD and Professor of Economics, emphasises that, "Gender imbalance isn't just a women's issue. It is a business issue and a societal issue that impacts us all. All of us, therefore, must be part of the solution."

The INSEAD Gender Initiative should help us strike the right balance. With a mission to advance women leaders and optimise their contributions in and beyond their organisations, the initiative engages women and men to inspire action by all.

Zoe Kinias, Academic Director of the Gender Initiative and Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour, will chair an iW50 Summit session to discuss the INSEAD report on "Alumnae Impact". She asserts that, "Our alumnae are not just breaking through barriers to have successful careers. They are using their time and talents to serve as a force for good in business and society. That is a model that everyone - men and women alike - can find inspiring."

The iW50 Summit features lectures and panel discussions led by prominent academics, government and business leaders that explore gender parity.

The Honourable Bill MORNEAU PC, MP, MBA'90J, Canada's Minister of Finance will deliver a keynote session titled 'We Can All Succeed: Gender Equality in Canada '.

PC, MP, MBA'90J, Minister of Finance will deliver a keynote session titled 'We Can All Succeed: Gender Equality in '. Maria GUADALUPE , Associate Professor of Economics, will lead a CEO Roundtable on the importance and benefits of diversity.

, Associate Professor of Economics, will lead a CEO Roundtable on the importance and benefits of diversity. Annet ARIS, MBA'86D, Adjunct Professor of Strategy, will discuss "Women on Boards: How to Maximise Your Impact", in a session with Helene PLOIX, MBA'68, Co-Founding Partner, Pechel Industries, one of the first female INSEAD MBA graduates.

MBA'86D, Adjunct Professor of Strategy, will discuss "Women on Boards: How to Maximise Your Impact", in a session with MBA'68, Co-Founding Partner, Pechel Industries, one of the first female INSEAD MBA graduates. Erin MEYER , EMBA'04Dec, Senior Affiliate Professor of Organisational Behaviour, will speak about her book in a session titled "The Culture Map: Breaking through the Invisible Boundaries of Global Business".

, EMBA'04Dec, Senior Affiliate Professor of Organisational Behaviour, will speak about her book in a session titled "The Culture Map: Breaking through the Invisible Boundaries of Global Business". Jennifer PETRIGLIERI , PhD'11Jun, Assistant Professor of Organisational Behaviour, will discuss "Couples that Work".

, PhD'11Jun, Assistant Professor of Organisational Behaviour, will discuss "Couples that Work". Ivana NAUMOVSKA , Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise, will talk about "Why Diversity Programmes Backfire, and How Organisations Can and Should Promote Diversity".

, Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise, will talk about "Why Diversity Programmes Backfire, and How Organisations Can and Should Promote Diversity". Other distinguished speakers include:

Sadia KHAN , MBA'95D, CEO, Selar Enterprises and President, INSEAD Alumni Association

, MBA'95D, CEO, Selar Enterprises and President, INSEAD Alumni Association

Cindy ROBBINS , President and Chief People Officer, Salesforce

, President and Chief People Officer, Salesforce

Marcelle SPELLER , MBA'82, Founder & CEO, Localgiving

, MBA'82, Founder & CEO, Localgiving

Lucy QUIST , MBA'05J, former CEO, Airtel Ghana

, MBA'05J, former CEO, Airtel Ghana

Eric LABAYE , MBA'87J, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

, MBA'87J, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

Karien VAN GENNIP , MBA'95D, CEO, ING France

, MBA'95D, CEO, ING France

Monika QUEISSER , Senior Counsellor and Head of Social Policy Division, Directorate of Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD

, Senior Counsellor and Head of Social Policy Division, Directorate of Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD

Nida JANUSKIS, Associate Dean of Advancement, INSEAD

Join INSEAD in its global efforts to make gender balance a new norm for future generations. For more information, visit inse.ad/iw50summit.

Watch the live stream of the iW50 Summit at inse.ad/live.

Press contact:

Sophie Badre

Tel: +33-1-60-72-45-26

Email: sophie.badre@insead.edu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710987/iw50summit.jpg