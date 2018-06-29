Aton is offering batteries to be integrated with photovoltaic systems for residential customers. Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo also invested in the company.Italy's electric utility Enel and financial services provider Intesa Sanpaolo have agreed to provide Italian start-up Aton Storage with a €1.5 million investment. The storage specialist has also signed a partnership agreement with Enel for the all-Italian offer of batteries integrated with photovoltaic systems for residential customers, the energy provider said in its statement. Aton has developed a residential battery in four different sizes ...

