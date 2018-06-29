

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Friday after China eased restrictions on foreign investment in several sectors and EU leaders struck a deal on immigration, helping investors shrug off trade tensions, albeit temporarily.



EU leaders have reached an agreement on migration, averting a political crisis in Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government was under strain over migrant policy.



Merkel hailed the deal, but acknowledged that the EU still had 'a lot of work to do to bridge the different views'. Merkel was due to speak to Interior minister Horst Seehofer later today and their parties are scheduled to meet separately in Berlin and Munich to assess the deal.



The benchmark DAX was up 201 points or 1.65 percent at 12,378 in opening deals after tumbling as much as 1.4 percent on Thursday.



Buying was seen across the board, with banks leading the surge. Commerzbank jumped 3.4 percent and Deutsche Bank soared 3.7 percent.



Telefonica Deutschland Holding rose about 1 percent. The company has placed a 7 years unsecured bond with a total volume of 600 million euros through O2 Telefonica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH.



On the economic front, German retail sales decreased for the first time in seven months in May, figures from Destatis showed. Retail sales decreased unexpectedly by 1.6 percent annually in May after climbing 1 percent in April. Sales were forecast to climb 1.9 percent.



Separately, the German jobless rate held steady at 5.2 percent in June, the lowest since German reunification in 1990, the Federal Labor Agency said. The rate matched economists' expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX