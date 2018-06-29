

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation increased in June on food and energy prices, flash data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Inflation rose to 2 percent in June, in line with forecast, from 1.9 percent in May. The European Central Bank's targets 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



Meanwhile, core inflation, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, eased slightly to 1 percent from 1.1 percent in May. The core rate also came in line with expectations. Final data is due on July 18.



Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose a faster of 2.8 percent after climbing 2.5 percent. Likewise, the increase in energy prices climbed to 8 percent from 6.1 percent.



Non-energy industrial goods prices grew 0.4 percent and services cost climbed 1.3 percent.



