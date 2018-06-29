

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) announced that its Board has approved for the company to fully acquire Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, a 12-inch wafer foundry based in Mie, Japan, from Fujitsu Semiconductor. The purchase value will be no more than 57.63 billion yen. UMC currently owns 15.9% of MIFS shares. Fujitsu Semiconductor will transfer the remaining 84.1% of its shares in MIFS to UMC.



UMC's Board also approved plans for the company to apply with the China Securities Regulatory Commission for UMC's mainland operations to be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange as an A-list offering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX