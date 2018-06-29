

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Friday after China eased restrictions on foreign investment in several sectors and European Union leaders reached a compromise deal on migration, helping avert a political crisis in Germany.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 72 points or 1.35 percent at 5,347 in opening deals after losing 1 percent in the previous session.



Banks led the surge, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising around 2 percent each.



Drug giant Sanofi climbed 1.2 percent after it received positive CHMP opinion for treatment of a rare blood disorder called acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.



Hospitality firm Accor gained 0.8 percent after it agreed to take a 50 percent stake in hotelier Sam Nazarian's SBE Entertainment Group.



In economic releases, French consumer price inflation accelerated in June on energy and food product prices, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed. Consumer price inflation rose to 2.1 percent from 2 percent in May, matching expectations. Final data is due on July 12.



Separately, flash data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation rose to 2 percent in June, in line with forecast, and up from 1.9 percent in May on food and energy prices. The European Central Bank targets 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



