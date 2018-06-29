Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from July 4, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds. Trading code SSV_1810_RTL ------------------------------- Expiration date 2018-10-17 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2018-10-15 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0011426329 ------------------------------- Short name SSV 1810 RTL ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.