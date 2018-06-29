sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Directors' Dealings

PR Newswire

London, June 29

29 June 2018

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

("the Racecourse" or "the Company")

Directors' Dealings

The Company has been notified that following the purchase of 5,000 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Shares') on 8 June 2018 at a price of GBP 8.25 per Share, Dominic J Burke, a non-executive Director of the Company, has a resultant interest in 48,333 Shares, representing approximately 1.4 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.


