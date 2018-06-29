

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in April from a deficit in the previous year, but the surplus was lower than initially estimated, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Friday.



The trade deficit for April was revised down to EUR 112 million from EUR 130 million.



In the corresponding month last year, it was a shortfall of EUR 374 million.



The value of exports surged 21.0 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 20.0 percent spike seen in the flash report.



Imports climbed 9.0 percent in April from a year ago, in line with the preliminary data published on June 7.



