

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Friday after the Office for National Statistics revised up its first quarter GDP growth figures to 0.2 percent from 0.1 percent previously and another report showed growth in the U.K.'s dominant services sector gained momentum in April.



Britain's housing market also ticked upwards in May despite some slowdown in unsecured consumer lending ahead of Brexit next year, according to new figures from the Bank of England.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 54 points or 0.71 percent at 7,670 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Mining giant BHP Billiton advanced 1.7 percent after it agreed to pay $158 million in remediation and compensation to the Brazilian non-profit foundation it set up in response to the 2015 Samarco mine dam collapse.



Outsourcing and support services provider Serco Group slumped 4 percent after the company cut its revenue guidance range for 2018.



BAE Systems jumped nearly 3 percent. The Australian Commonwealth Government has selected the British defense company as the preferred tenderer to deliver its nine ship Future Frigate program for the Royal Australian Navy.



