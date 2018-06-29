

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rallied on Friday after China eased restrictions on foreign investment in several sectors and EU leaders struck a deal on immigration, helping investors shrug off trade tensions, albeit temporarily.



EU leaders have reached an agreement on migration, averting a political crisis in Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government was under strain over migrant policy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up nearly 1 percent at 380.64 in late opening deals after declining 0.8 percent the previous day.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up around 1.2 percent each while the U.K's FTSE 100 was gaining 0.8 percent.



Banks were broadly higher, with Commerzbank, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole rising over 1 percent.



Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis rallied 3.2 percent after announcing a share buyback and unveiling plans to spin off its eye-care business Alcon.



French drug giant Sanofi climbed 1.3 percent after it received positive CHMP opinion for treatment of a rare blood disorder called acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.



Mining giant BHP Billiton advanced 1.7 percent after it agreed to pay $158 million in remediation and compensation to the Brazilian non-profit foundation it set up in response to the 2015 Samarco mine dam collapse.



British outsourcing and support services provider Serco Group slumped 4 percent after the company cut its revenue guidance range for 2018.



BAE Systems jumped nearly 3 percent in London. The Australian Commonwealth Government has selected the British defense company as the preferred tenderer to deliver its nine ship Future Frigate program for the Royal Australian Navy.



In economic releases, German retail sales decreased for the first time in seven months in May, while the country's jobless rate held steady at 5.2 percent in June, separate reports showed.



French consumer price inflation rose to 2.1 percent in June from 2 percent in May, matching expectations, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee revealed.



Flash data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation rose to 2 percent in June, in line with forecast, and up from 1.9 percent in May on food and energy prices. The European Central Bank targets 'below, but close to 2 percent.



Elsewhere in the U.K., the Office for National Statistics revised up its first quarter GDP growth figures to 0.2 percent from 0.1 percent previously.



There was more good news for the economy as growth in the U.K.'s dominant services sector gained momentum in April and the housing market also ticked upwards in May despite some slowdown in unsecured consumer lending.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX