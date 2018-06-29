

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation accelerated in May after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 5.3 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 2.7 percent increase in April. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Both domestic and foreign market producer prices grew by 5.4 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively in May from a year earlier.



