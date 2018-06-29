

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced an agreement to acquire Probiotics International Limited, a U.K.-based provider of probiotic supplements for human, pet, and production-animal use. The all-cash transaction will be valued at 185 million pounds. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.



Probiotics International, based in Somerset, U.K., and known under its umbrella brand Protexin, is a provider of probiotic supplements for human wellness and animal markets, including aquaculture, equine, livestock and companion animals. With sales into more than 60 countries, PIL produces the popular Bio-Kult brand of probiotic supplements along with contract-manufactured products.



