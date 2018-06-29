Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 28-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 409.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 399.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 404.88p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---