Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 28-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2015.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 2036.58p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1965.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 1986.47p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---