A report published this week by the UK's Committee on Climate Change warns that the country is currently not on course to meet emissions reduction targets set out in its Carbon Budget legislation; and outlines a series of actions it believes the government should take in order to get back on track.The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) - an independent statutory body formed to advise the UK government on climate change issues, and monitor progress in reducing emissions across all sectors, published a new report to parliament this week. The report, 'Reducing UK emissions: 2018 Progress Report ...

