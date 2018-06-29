

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in five months in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.



Retail sales climbed 7.0 percent year-over-year in May, well above the 3.0 percent increase in April.



Moreover, this was the sharpest rate of rise since December last year, when sales had grown 7.3 percent.



Turnover of retail trade in food products grew 6.5 percent annually in May and those of non-food products advanced by 7.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 3.4 percent from April, when it decreased by 1.2 percent.



