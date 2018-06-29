sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,42 Euro		-0,01
-0,70 %
WKN: A0J2WL ISIN: GB00B13GSS58 Ticker-Symbol: PZC 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC
PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC1,42-0,70 %