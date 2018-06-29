Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market intelligence study on the oil and gas industry. An oil and gas company wanted to evaluate the unstructured data and identify the crucial pieces of data that are used to retain their customers.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"With rising global demand, the oil and gas industry faces three major challenges: reduce costs, improve environmental footprint, and optimize the performance of its industrial base assets."

One of the industry's major challenges is producing crude oil and refined products at a lesser cost to stay competitive in the market. Enhancing production systems and environmental values on current operating sites is, therefore, a priority for all the oil and gas industry players. The oil and gas industry is also one of the chief consumers of water and energy resources and is consequently subject to progressively strict environmental standards. These restraints are compelling companies to rethink extraction, production, and distribution methods to reserve their license to operate.

The market intelligence solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to understand exactly how much marketing activity to carry out to which customers and which of their most valuable customers are at a risk of leaving.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the key competitors, their products, technologies employed, and regulatory timelines

Make strategic business decisions

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Obtaining accurate market information

Identifying the crucial pieces of data that are used to retain their customers

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

