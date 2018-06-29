Syncona Limited

2018 Dividend Scrip Reference Price

29 June 2018

Syncona Limited announces that the scrip reference price for its 2018 dividend will be £2.418. This is the higher of (i) the prevailing average of the middle market quotations of its ordinary shares derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange for the ex-dividend date, 21 June 2018, and the four subsequent dealing days and (ii) the net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 May 2018.[1]

[1] Net asset value per ordinary share (undiluted) as at 31 May 2018