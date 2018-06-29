sprite-preloader
Syncona Limited - 2018 Dividend Scrip Reference Price

PR Newswire

London, June 29

Syncona Limited

2018 Dividend Scrip Reference Price

29 June 2018

Syncona Limited announces that the scrip reference price for its 2018 dividend will be £2.418. This is the higher of (i) the prevailing average of the middle market quotations of its ordinary shares derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange for the ex-dividend date, 21 June 2018, and the four subsequent dealing days and (ii) the net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 May 2018.[1]

[ENDS]

Enquiries

Syncona Ltd
Siobhan Weaver
Annabel Clay
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7611 2031

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745001

Copies of this press release and other corporate information can be found on the company website at:www.synconaltd.com

About Syncona:

Syncona is a leading FTSE250 healthcare company focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science. Our vision is to deliver transformational treatments to patients in truly innovative areas of healthcare while generating superior returns for shareholders.

We seek to partner with the best, brightest and most ambitious minds in science to build globally competitive businesses.

We take a long-term view, underpinned by a deep pool of capital, and are established leaders in the development of genetic medicine, particularly gene and cell therapy. We focus on delivering dramatic efficacy for patients in areas of high unmet need.

[1] Net asset value per ordinary share (undiluted) as at 31 May 2018


